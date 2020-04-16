The Spun

Video: MLB Pitcher Has Embarrassing Mishap Throwing At Home

Joe Kelly pitching while he's at home

We’re all trying to make due with what we can during the coronavirus pandemic. But one MLB pitcher’s home mishap is reminding us it’s harder than it looks.

In a video that has been going viral today, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly recorded himself practicing his throws at home. But while practicing his changeup, his throw flies wildly away from the target.

Kelly’s ball ended up hitting a bedroom window. His wife, Ashley, showed footage from inside the room, showing that the glass is shattered and tiny shards are everywhere.

Needless to say, the clip has exploded on Twitter and social media. The clip has garnered thousands of likes and retweets in the minutes since it was posted to multiple sites.

Plenty of people are already joking that Kelly may have to take on a new career as a window repairman with no baseball to play.

Others suggested that the Dodgers should consider cutting him for having such a wild pitch.

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees fans don’t seem to mind, though.

It’s a good thing Kelly wasn’t practicing with his fastball, though. He can clock it at over 102 miles per hour and could have done some serious damage with it.

Hopefully Kelly’s accuracy improves in the weeks and months to come. With no baseball to serve as income, he might want to avoid breaking too many windows.

