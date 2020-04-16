Video: MLB Pitcher Has Embarrassing Mishap Throwing At Home

We’re all trying to make due with what we can during the coronavirus pandemic. But one MLB pitcher’s home mishap is reminding us it’s harder than it looks.

In a video that has been going viral today, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly recorded himself practicing his throws at home. But while practicing his changeup, his throw flies wildly away from the target.

Kelly’s ball ended up hitting a bedroom window. His wife, Ashley, showed footage from inside the room, showing that the glass is shattered and tiny shards are everywhere.

Needless to say, the clip has exploded on Twitter and social media. The clip has garnered thousands of likes and retweets in the minutes since it was posted to multiple sites.

Joe Kelly shows that even big leaguers break windows 😳 📹: @ashleynicokelly pic.twitter.com/Ktpr9FFdL5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 16, 2020

Plenty of people are already joking that Kelly may have to take on a new career as a window repairman with no baseball to play.

Others suggested that the Dodgers should consider cutting him for having such a wild pitch.

Joe Kelly is spending quarantine working on a new changeup and also picked up a new hobby in window restoration. pic.twitter.com/NmofdXXI63 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 16, 2020

Joe Kelly the only player to get cut during quarantine pic.twitter.com/iDAC7mkmCJ — Marty Mush (@marty_mush) April 16, 2020

Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees fans don’t seem to mind, though.

How Joe Kelly ever expected to land a punch on Tyler Austin in that brawl is beyond me He literally missed what could be the biggest net ever made #Yankees pic.twitter.com/8TGmaht3H5 — Yankees Fans UK 🇬🇧 (@NYYankeesUK) April 16, 2020

Joe Kelly just broke his own window, pitching during quarantine. Good luck with the Dodgers this season Joe. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/TFbv37iWwo — Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀❄️☃️ (@SavageBoston) April 16, 2020

It’s a good thing Kelly wasn’t practicing with his fastball, though. He can clock it at over 102 miles per hour and could have done some serious damage with it.

Hopefully Kelly’s accuracy improves in the weeks and months to come. With no baseball to serve as income, he might want to avoid breaking too many windows.