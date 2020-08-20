Video: MLB Pitcher Takes 105 MPH Line Drive To The Groin

On Thursday afternoon, a Philadelphia Phillies reliever saw a pitcher’s worst nightmare come to life on the mound.

Jose Alvarez lined up and delivered a pitch to Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The batter lined the pitch right back at Alvarez, hitting him in the groin.

The ball bounced off Alvarez, who managed to continue the play and flip the ball to first base for the out. Immediately after throwing the ball to first, though, he collapsed on the ground.

According to a report from ESPN, Alvarez had to be carted off the field following the incident. The line drive came back at Alvarez at 105.3-mph and left him no time to react.

He did well to get the out, but paid the price.

Here’s video of the play.

Jose Alvarez, one of the best relievers the Phillies have, just took a line drive to the groin. He finished the play, but was carted off the field pic.twitter.com/KsUcB9BsVW — Shaun Nestor (@shaun_nestor) August 20, 2020

Alvarez was replaced by Blake Parker. The Blue Jays won the first game of the doubleheader – shored to just seven innings – 3-2 from a walk-off single by Gurriel.

The Phillies have one of the worst bullpens in baseball and can ill-afford to lose Alvarez for an extended period of time. He’s been a bright spot for Philadelphia, with a 1.42 ERA in eight appearances.

Philadelphia sits at 9-11 on the season, 2.5 games out of first place.