Video: MLB Pitcher Threw The Worst Pitch Of 2020 Season So Far

There’s a new top contender for worst pitch of the 2020 MLB season, and it belongs to Baltimore Orioles pitcher Wade LeBlanc.

It was the bottom of the fourth with one out during Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins. LeBlanc was on the mound and Miami had one man on base with one out.

But on the first pitch of the at-bat, LeBlanc looked back at second base and balked. He then threw an absolutely wild pitch that was way outside and bounced off the catcher, sending DH Jonathan Villar to third.

That awkward pitch would be LeBlanc’s last of the night. He was immediately pulled from the game and replaced with Shawn Armstrong.

It was a rough end to a rougher overall outing for LeBlanc. He finished the game allowing seven hits, six runs, a walk and a homerun with only one strikeout.

Here’s the video:

Wade LeBlanc glitched last night mid pickoff attempt pic.twitter.com/DlJwLwDjcn — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) August 7, 2020

There was clearly some kind of miscommunication on Wade LeBlanc’s part. Perhaps in the moment he forgot the runner was on second instead of first. Whatever it was, that little error was costly.

Baltimore managed to tie the game at 6-6 in the sixth inning, but Miami stormed back with two runs in the seventh to take the lead for good at 8-6. The Orioles managed a run in the top of the ninth, but couldn’t tie it up.

Evan Phillips was credited with the Baltimore loss.