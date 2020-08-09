Video: Nationals Have Disastrous Unfolding Of Their Rain Tarp

As if playing baseball in the middle of a pandemic weren’t taxing enough, trying to play doesn’t get any easier when teams can’t even unroll a tarp in a rainstorm properly.

Today’s Nationals-Orioles game at Nationals Park is currently in delay due to a storm. But it’s going to be delayed even longer after how long it took the clubhouse to get the tarps down.

Video shows staffers trying to roll the tarp onto the field, only to realize several minutes in that they hadn’t untied it. A comedy of errors ensued as the staffers tugged and pulled on the heavy tarp. All the while, the dirt in the infield was getting soaked.

Roughly 14 minutes after they pulled the tarp out, they still didn’t have it completely unfurled. Images of the dirt shows it was almost completely waterlogged.

Needless to say, fans have absolutely eviscerated the Nationals staffers on social media.

“Holy god that’s pathetic,” one person wrote.

“It’s like trying to roll up a roll toilet paper…..” wrote another.

“Like a cheap roll of aluminum foil,” someone else wrote.

Easily the funniest thing to come from all of this was someone putting the footage together to the Benny Hill theme.

Nationals ground crew attempting to get the tarp on the field with Yakety Sax, as one does pic.twitter.com/FT3pRU3rSm — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 9, 2020

Fortunately, it looks like the sun has come out and they’ll be ready to resume soon.

The tarp is off and the grounds crew is working on getting the field back in game shape. Hope everyone dries off quickly, it was pouring! #Nationals pic.twitter.com/a8DYInwbrr — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) August 9, 2020

Washington trailed Baltimore, 5-2, in the fifth inning at the time the rain delay began.