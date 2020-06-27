David Ortiz terrorized MLB pitchers for two decades, crushing 541 home runs during that time. Now, it appears it’s his son’s turn to become the next great slugger in the family.

We’ve seen plenty of father-son combinations in the MLB. Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds were dynamic hitters, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. built All-Star resumes, and Felipe Alou and Moises Alou had long, productive careers.

Ortiz’s son, D’Angelo, has the baseball world buzzing over what he might become. After all, his father was a three-time World Series champion and seven-time Silver Slugger.

The latest video of D’Angelo might be our first piece of evidence that he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps, as the 15-year-old slugger was seen ripping a plethora of baseballs into the outfield. Though he’s not a southpaw like David, his swing is still a thing of beauty.

Dangelo Ortiz is ripping moonshots like his father @davidortiz 😳 pic.twitter.com/CdmnclFkTr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 27, 2020

Baseball fans always love a great father-son duo. The latest sensation is former Angels star Vladimir Guerrero’s son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

It’s obviously way too early to tell if D’Angelo will become a professional baseball player. That being said, the athletic genes are clearly in him.

The only downside to D’Angelo going pro is that most fans would refer to him as ‘Little Papi.’ On the other hand, it’d be a fun way of honoring his father’s nickname.

Do you think we’ll see D’Angelo in the MLB?