Video Of Guardians Outfielder During Rain Delay Going Viral

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees have had a lot of time to kill during their rain delay tonight.

The deciding ALDS Game 5 between the two teams was supposed to start shortly after 7 p.m. ET in the Bronx, but rain has altered those plans.

As the Guardians players waited for an updated start time, outfielder Myles Straw threw a football with some teammates in front of the Cleveland dugout.

Straw even got the fans involved in the fun.

This is pretty cool in a vacuum on Straw's part, and it's doubly interesting considering he has been booed heartily at Yankee Stadium this series after a confrontation with fans during an April game.

There's no love lost between Straw and the Bleacher Creatures, but apparently, he's not taking that out on all Yankee fans.