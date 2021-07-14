Ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, former NFL great Peyton Manning and MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani exchanged pleasantries.

Ohtani, of course, has taken the baseball world by storm, thanks to his abilities as a two-way player. He competed in Monday night’s Home Run Derby before batting leadoff for the AL team Tuesday night. Oh, and he also got the start at pitcher just a half inning later.

Before Ohtani batted in the leadoff spot, though, Manning had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch. Beforehand, the former NFL quarterback met with Ohtani to exchange a few tips. From the looks of it, Ohtani was getting a few pointers from Manning on how to throw a football.

Take a look.

Getting some pointers from Peyton 🔥 Shohei Ohtani to become first Pitcher/Hitter/QB 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/vS8f6opHtD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 13, 2021

We never expected a Shohei Ohtani-Peyton Manning mash-up, but we sure do appreciate it.

It’s remarkable to witness what Ohtani has accomplished already this season. He’s 4-1 on the mound with a 3.49 ERA and 87 strikeouts. Oh, and he’s batting .279 with a league-leading 33 home runs. He earned the All-Star Game nod as both leadoff batter and starting pitcher and competed in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

Manning, meanwhile, has definitely been enjoying his retirement life. Earlier this year, the Tennessee alum threw out a first pitch at a Volunteers baseball game. He then had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Perhaps Ohtani and Manning will meet again in coming months. It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has some interest in football.