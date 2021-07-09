Video Of Shohei Ohtani In The Dugout Is Going Viral

Every game, Shohei Ohtani finds a way to leave the fans in awe. The Los Angeles Angels star has been so great this year that he’s considered the overwhelming favorite to win the American League MVP.

In 81 games this season, Ohtani has a .279 average with 32 home runs and 69 RBI. He’s currently leading the league in triples, home runs and slugging percentage.

Ohtani has also been quite productive on the mound. In 13 starts, he owns a 3.49 ERA with a 4-1 record and 87 strikeouts. Sure, he won’t be a Cy Young candidate this season, but those are impressive numbers for someone who’s not primarily a pitcher.

In addition to being an All-Star slugger and reliable pitcher, Ohtani is also great at pulling off trick shots. An old video of Ohtani managing to get a baseball to rest toward the top of the dugout is going viral this Friday.

Here’s the video that shows Ohtani’s hidden talent:

Shohei Ohtani is even more talented than you thought pic.twitter.com/xVJtxkbqY3 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 9, 2021

Is there anything Ohtani can’t do?

Ohtani has been on an absolute tear this season. Earlier this week, he set a new record for the most home runs by a Japanese-born player in a single season. Hideki Matsui, who held the previous record, released a statement shortly after Ohtani’s 32nd homer.

“I was once considered a long ball hitter in the majors, but I believe that he truly is a long ball hitter,” Matsui said, via ESPN. “Furthermore, he is an amazing pitcher. He exceeds what is considered conventional for a major league player, and there is no one else like him. I hope he continues his success this season as he carries the hopes and dreams of many fans and young children. As a baseball fan myself, I can’t wait to see what he is able to do next.”

We also can’t wait to see what Ohtani does next. The Angels will be back in action tonight, as they’ll take on the Seattle Mariners.