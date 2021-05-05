On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros visited Yankee Stadium for the first time since the 2019 American League Championship Series.

Houston beat New York in the 2017 and 2019 ALCS before a sign-stealing scandal thrust those wins into question. In their first game facing off in nearly two years, Yankees fans let the Astros hear it.

Early in a game, one fan had some property confiscated as he was attempting to troll the Astros. The fan brought in a blow-up trash can, mocking the move Houston players made when trying to signal a specific pitch was coming.

Stadium security clearly didn’t like the move and took the prop away from the fan. As the fan was pleading his case, another fan slickly handed him a beer, which made the clip go viral.

Check it out.

The first casualty of the Yankees-Astros game: an inflatable trash can confiscated by security pic.twitter.com/Ip6fK6xVYz — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) May 4, 2021

Fans helping fans stay hydrated is something you love to see.

That fan wasn’t the only thing with something to complain about, though. A female Yankees fan gave the Astros something to think about as well, with a few choice words.

Here was her reaction to seeing the Astros for the first time in a while.

Look at this chick in the Bronx tonight. Just the worst pic.twitter.com/iVuxMB0gFu — KFC (@KFCBarstool) May 5, 2021

In their first game since the 2019 ALCS, the Yankees and Astros are tied at three in the bottom of the sixth inning.