Video Of Young Fan’s Catch During MLB Game Went Viral Last Night

It’s still really early in the MLB season, but we already have a frontrunner for the best fan catch of the year.

During the bottom of the fourth inning in last night’s Diamondbacks-Braves game, Kole Calhoun tried to snag a foul ball for an out while leaning into the seats near right field foul line.

Calhoun thought he was in perfect position to make the catch, but a young fan actually got his glove in front of Calhoun’s and caught the ball.

Instead of getting mad that his team couldn’t get the out, Calhoun gave the fan a fist bump and laughed about what just happened. It was a moment that young fan will most likely never forget.

This is actually great. pic.twitter.com/2Mu0DB2erz — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 24, 2021

Later in the game, the young fan was interviewed by Braves broadcaster Paul Byrd to talk about the catch.

“At first when I saw it, I was like ‘That can’t be coming to me,'” the fan said. “Then when I realized it was [coming to me], I was trying to figure out if I should stand up or sit down. Once I saw it was in my glove, I felt so good.”

The young fan also revealed what Calhoun told him after he made the catch. According to the fan, Calhoun said “You caught that one, let me catch the next one.”