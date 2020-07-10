Video Of Young Woman Crushing Home Runs Going Viral

Earlier this week, a young woman posted a video of her taking batting practice to her Twitter account.

Just a few days later, the video has over 3.5 million views and nearly 67,000 likes. Why? Well, let’s just say she has enough power to run a small city on her own for a little while.

Emma Humplik, an 18-year-old high school softball player, took batting practice like a pro. The Texas native smashed home run after home run.

Under the lights, it looks like she sent the ball into oblivion – each and every time she took a swing. Instead of just talking about the video, we’ll show it to you and let you enjoy.

Check it out.

That’s just downright impressive.

Humplik introduced herself on her Sports Recruits page before listing her incredible accomplishments.

“My name is Emma Humplik and I am a catcher for the Texas Bombers 18u Gold National team,” she said on the page. “I attend Orangefield High School in Orange, Texas. I have played on the Varsity Softball Team as the starting Catcher since my Freshman year.”

Following the 2020 season, she took home the Southeast Texas Coaches Association Player of the Year award – for the second straight year.