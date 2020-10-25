Video: The Rays Just Had The Craziest Walkoff In World Series History

Sports finishes don’t get any crazier than the one we just had in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7, to even up the 2020 World Series at two games apiece.

Tampa Bay trailed Los Angeles by one run in the bottom of the ninth with Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen attempting to close out the Rays. He got within a pitch of ending the game, but the Rays had some insane two-out magic.

Rays outfielder Brett Phillips singled with two outs and two men on. The single drove in Kevin Kiermaier, who scored from second base. The Dodgers then botched both the play in the outfield and the relay attempt, allowing Randy Arozarena to score all the way from first base.

It doesn’t get wilder than this:

RAYS WIN! RAYS WIN! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! WOW! pic.twitter.com/2G1vyOFkji — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

FanGraphs Baseball summed it up pretty well, too:

– Brett Phillips singled – Kevin Kiermaier scored from second – Randy Arozarena tried to score – He stumbled going around third – The Dodgers had him dead to rights – Until the throw to home got away from Will Smith – Allowing Arozarena to score

World Series wins don’t get any crazier than that. Meanwhile, that has to be arguably the most-painful non-series ending loss in World Series history, too.

Game 5 of the series, which will feature Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow, is set for Sunday night.