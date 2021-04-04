The Spun

Video: Scary Scene At Tonight’s Twins vs. Brewers Game

A general view of the Milwaukee Brewers stadium.MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 11: A general view of the interior of Miller Park during the opening day game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburg Pirates on April 11, 2005 at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Pirates 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, a scary situation unfolded during a game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers.

Late in the game, home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor was hit in the throat by a pitch that had bounced between the catcher’s legs. Bucknor was immediately attended to by tainers from the Brewers staff.

Unfortunately, one of those trainers, Dave Yeager, collapsed while trying to attend to the umpire. Yeager slumped to the ground in the arms of a fellow trainer.

“Scary situation that happened at the Brewers/Twins game the Brewers head trainer Dave Yeager collapsed while tending to CB Bucknor,” said on Twitter user. “Thankfully, he looks to be ok now.”

Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy had an update on Yeager soon after he collapsed to the ground. “Thankfully, Yeager was able to get up and walk off the field. Play is resuming with two outs in the bottom of the ninth,” McCalvy said.

After Yeager walked off the field, the game concluded just a few minutes later with a 2-0 win by the Twins.

Thankfully everyone seems to be okay.


