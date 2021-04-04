Video: Scary Scene At Tonight’s Twins vs. Brewers Game

On Saturday night, a scary situation unfolded during a game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers.

Late in the game, home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor was hit in the throat by a pitch that had bounced between the catcher’s legs. Bucknor was immediately attended to by tainers from the Brewers staff.

Unfortunately, one of those trainers, Dave Yeager, collapsed while trying to attend to the umpire. Yeager slumped to the ground in the arms of a fellow trainer.

“Scary situation that happened at the Brewers/Twins game the Brewers head trainer Dave Yeager collapsed while tending to CB Bucknor,” said on Twitter user. “Thankfully, he looks to be ok now.”

Scary situation that happened at the Brewers/Twins game the Brewers head trainer Dave Yeager collapsed while tending to CB Bucknor. Thankfully, he looks to be ok now. pic.twitter.com/AiMmW9fdeH — Manny S. (@MMS0272) April 4, 2021

Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy had an update on Yeager soon after he collapsed to the ground. “Thankfully, Yeager was able to get up and walk off the field. Play is resuming with two outs in the bottom of the ninth,” McCalvy said.

After Yeager walked off the field, the game concluded just a few minutes later with a 2-0 win by the Twins.

Thankfully everyone seems to be okay.