Video Shows Derek Jeter Receiving The Hall Of Fame Phonecall

Derek Jeter added one last achievement to his impressive resume on Tuesday night, as the legendary shortstop learned that he was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his career with the New York Yankees, Jeter was named a 14-time All-Star and won the World Series five times. He ranks sixth all-time for most hits in MLB history.

While there were many baseball fans upset that Jeter wasn’t unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame just because one voter left him off their ballot, the former captain of the Yankees doesn’t sound too worried.

Earlier this afternoon, The Players’ Tribune shared video of the moment when Jeter found out he was heading to Cooperstown.

Jeter was with his wife, parents and two little girls when he received a call from Jack O’Connell, the secretary-treasurer of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

His reaction to the news that he’s going into the Hall of Fame was priceless.

Check it out:

A phone call 25 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/hy5cfeuCAr — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 22, 2020

Whether you were a fan of the Yankees or not, it’s hard to deny that Jeter always went about things the right way. He’s a class act and did an incredible job as the face of the MLB for several years.

Jeter will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame this July.