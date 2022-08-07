Video Shows How Phillies Fans Reacted To Pete Rose Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday announced that he was rejecting Rose's application for reinstatement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship.

It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.

His past aside, Phillies fans had no problem showing Rose love when he was introduced to the crowd at Citizens Bank Park this afternoon.

Rose has admitted to having a relationship with the woman but claims it began after she was 16, the age of consent in Ohio at the time.

When asked about the matter today, the Hit King didn't exactly provide a tactful answer.

"No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe," Rose said.

Rose played for the Phillies from 1979-83, helping the team reach the World Series in 1980 and 1983. He made four All-Star Game appearances and slashed .291/.365/.726 in 745 games.