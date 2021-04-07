Video Shows Scary Moment As Reds Batter Hit In Head By Pitch

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is just six games into his MLB debut this year. Unfortunately, his most recent outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates included a very scary moment.

In the third inning, India had a 2-1 count on Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl. But on the fourth pitch, Kuhl’s fastball hit India right in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The umpire and catcher went over to India to check on him, as did several other members of the Reds bench. Kuhl immediately knelt down, realizing how big of a mistake he had made.

Fortunately, India was able to get to his feet pretty quickly. But not before shaking some of the cobwebs out and cursing under his breath.

Even more fortunately, India was able to continue playing. Through eight innings he’s 1-for-2 with a hit and three RBIs.

As for Kuhl, he was pulled after four innings having allowed two hits, five runs, four ERs, five walks, a home run and notching five strikeouts. His ERA was 6.43 when at the time of relieving.

Really glad Jonathan India is okay. Scary. pic.twitter.com/fTmYbJo8aC — Joey Votto Stan Account (@EvilJoeyVotto) April 7, 2021

Jonathan India has otherwise been enjoying a strong start to his rookie season. Through his first five games he had 19 at-bats with nine hits, four runs, seven RBis and a .473 batting average.

After several years in the minors, India is quickly justifying the No. 5 overall pick the Reds used on him in 2018.

Cincinnati leads 11-0 at the bottom of the eighth inning.