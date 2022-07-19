Video Shows What Pete Alonso Did Right Before 1st HR Derby Round

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 12: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets (wearing #44 in honor of Hank Aaron) celebrates during the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies/Getty Images)

Pete Alonso does not take the Home Run Derby lightly.

After winning in each of the last two events, the New York Mets first baseman is defending his title Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

He's aiming to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only other player to win the event three times. Nobody has ever won three times in a row.

Per the team's Twitter page, Alonso hit the gym and powered up with some deadlifts before taking his first turn.

Polar Bear Pete survived his first challenge, taking full advantage of his bonus time to defeat Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. in the opening round with 20 long balls.

The All-Star advanced to the second round, where he'll face Julio Rodriguez. The 21-year-old rookie phenom put on a show to start the Derby by crushing 32 home runs. He won't be an easy adversary for Alonso.

Midway through his fourth MLB season, Alonso has already swatted 130 actual home runs for the Mets. He also set a franchise record with 78 RBI at the All-Star break.

Alonso is once again determined to prove he's one of the game's premier sluggers on the grand stage.