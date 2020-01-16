Video Surfaces Of Jose Altuve Not Letting Teammates Rip Jersey Off

Major League Baseball came down hard against the Houston Astros for their attempts to steal signs from opposing teams. The league stripped the Astros of several draft picks and levied a hefty fine against the organization.

Not long after the league’s ruling, the team fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

However, that might not be enough if the more recent allegations are true. Several players, including Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, allegedly wore a “buzzer” on their shoulder to be alerted to which pitches were being thrown.

Not long after the accusations dropped, videos surfaced seeming to add to the conspiracy.

One such video focused on Altuve telling teammates not to rip his jersey off. Altuve hit a bomb off of Aroldis Chapman, lifting the Astros over the Yankees and made it clear he didn’t want his jersey ripped off.

Check it out.

Altuve making sure he keeps that jersey on (via r/nyyankees) pic.twitter.com/OO32FVFxTi — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 16, 2020

It’s impossible to judge the intent here.

However, Astros detractors are convinced the team used several modes of cheating to gain a competitive advantage. The MLB only focused on Houston using video and banging on trash cans to alert batters of the coming pitch.

But it looks like there might be more to the story.