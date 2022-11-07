Video: Ted Cruz Was Hit During World Series Parade

UNITED STATES - MAY 4: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters as he arrives for the Senate Republicans lunch in the Capitol on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Bill Clark/Getty Images

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who represents the state of Texas, was thrown at during the World Series parade in Houston on Monday.

The Astros beat the Phillies in the 2022 World Series, winning it all in six games on Saturday night.

Monday, Cruz, an Astros fan, took part in the team's parade.

He was reportedly hit by a beer can during the World Series parade on Monday.

"Things went from bad to worse for Ted Cruz during the parade ... because after he had been booed and flipped off during the celebration -- he was then pelted by a beer can," TMZ Sports reports.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media on Monday afternoon.

The Astros are celebrating their second World Series victory of the last five years, as they also won it all back in 2017.

Houston will have some interesting decisions to make this offseason, including at pitcher, where Justin Verlander could depart in free agency.