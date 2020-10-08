Video: Zack Greinke Tells Batter What’s Coming, Gives Up Home Run

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke’s habit of letting the batter know what pitch is coming came back to bite him this afternoon.

Forget tipping pitches: throughout the regular season, Greinke regularly broadcast his offerings, telling the guy he was facing exactly what he was going to throw. Amazingly, the strategy often worked.

Today, it backfired in a major way. With a pair of Oakland A’s runners on base in the second inning, Greinke flashed two fingers, letting the hitter Ramon Laureano know a curve was forthcoming.

Laureano proceeded to deposit that curve into the Dodgers Stadium left field bleachers.

Zack Greinke calls his shot… and Ramon Laureano hits a three run shot off him 3-0 A's pic.twitter.com/EGIBiDWsox — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) October 8, 2020

Ouch. But hey, by playing for the Astros, Greinke should know better than most that batters who know what’s coming often perform better than those that don’t.

After winning the first two games of this ALDS, Houston dropped Game 3 Wednesday and currently trails 3-0 in the top of the fourth inning today.

If Oakland hangs on, a fifth and decisive game would take place tomorrow afternoon at 3:35 p.m. ET.