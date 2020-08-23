Video: Zack Greinke Throws The Coolest Pitch Of MLB Season

Zack Greinke likes to have fun on the mound. Sometimes, that means telling the other team what you’re gonna throw.

Other times, like today, it means throwing an insanely slow curveball to fool an opposing hitter. Josh Naylor of the San Diego Padres was on the opposing end of Greinke’s “eephus” breaking ball today.

With two outs in the bottom of the third and a 1-1 count on Naylor, Greinke called for a slow curve, which is something he’s featured throughout his career.

This version was insanely slow though, registering at a leisurely 54 miles per hour.

54 mph?! Zack Greinke's back to his old tricks. 😂 pic.twitter.com/99P6lu4i3R — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2020

Greinke retired Naylor to get out of the inning, but the Padres got some revenge in the fourth. They scratched across three runs off Greinke on an RBI double by Eric Hosmer, an RBI single by Jake Cronenworth and an RBI groundout by Jurickson Profar.

Houston and San Diego are tied at 3 after five innings.