Breaking: Legendary Announcer Vin Scully Has Died

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks to fans before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

One of the greatest announcers in the history of sports has passed away.

Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died on Tuesday.

He was 94 years old.

The Dodgers announced the news on their official social media account on Tuesday evening.

Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for decades, becoming one of the most beloved figures in the history of baseball.

Our thoughts are with Vin Scully's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.