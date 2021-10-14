Vin Scully Has Telling Admission On Dodgers vs. Giants

The legendary Vin Scully believes tonight’s Dodgers-Giants postseason clash is the “most important” in the rivalry’s history.

The Dodgers, believed to be the best team in baseball, have gotten the toughest of fights from the pesky San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles couldn’t even manage to score runs in Games 1 and 3 losses.

Tied at two games apiece, tonight’s NLDS winner will advance to the NLCS to take on the Atlanta Braves. This is no ordinary LDS Game 5, though. It’s a heated rivalry. Playoff baseball doesn’t get better than what we’ll witness this evening.

Scully may not be calling Dodgers game anymore, but there’s no doubt he’ll be paying close attention to tonight’s game. In fact, he thinks this is the “most important” game in the history of the rivalry.

“To my knowledge, tonight’s game between the @Dodgers and @SFGiants is the most important game in the history of their rivalry,” Scully said on Twitter. “With nearly identical records, and so much at stake, I believe this to be the case.”

That’s quite the comment from Vin Scully considering how many memorable games he called throughout his career. No pressure, Dodgers.

The good news for the Dodgers is that they’ve won a game already in San Francisco. The bad news is that tonight’s atmosphere in the Bay Area might be one of the best and most raucous in recent memory.

Tonight’s Game 5 of the NLDS will be memorable, regardless of outcome. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is starting Corey Knebel on the mound, though Julio Urias will most likely get the bulk of the innings. Logan Webb gets the start for the Giants.

Catch the Dodgers-Giants tonight at 9:07 p.m. ET on TBS.