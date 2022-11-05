Vladimir Guerrero Jr Makes His Thoughts On Playing For Yankees Very Clear

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays won't ever have to worry about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joining the New York Yankees.

During a recent interview, the All-Star slugger said he'll never sign with the Bronx Bombers.

"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees," Guerrero said. "I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead."

Guerrero has been a thorn in the Yankees' side over the past few years. He has a career .289 batting average with 13 homers and 41 RBI against them.

Overall, Guerrero has a .284 batting average with 104 homers and 310 RBI since making his debut in 2019.

Guerrero isn't just a two-time All-Star, he has a Gold Glove and is a Silver Slugger winner.

When the time comes for Guerrero to receive a new deal, the Blue Jays will most likely do everything in their power to re-sign him.