Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals The 1 Team He'll 'Never' Play For

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays have a laugh at first base during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays star Vlad Guerrero Jr. has established himself as a Yankee killer in his first four seasons.

It's a role he intends on playing for a long time. In a recent interview, Guerrero Jr. said he'd "never sign with the Yankees" and loves to "kill" Toronto's AL East rivals.

"I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead," Guerrero said, via MLB insider Hector Gomez.

In 65 games against the Yankees since 2019, Guerrero owns a .289/,346/.518 slash line with 13 home runs, 14 doubles and 41 RBI.

His comments on the Bronx Bombers unsurprisingly elicited a wave of reactions.

"And just like that, I love Vlad Jr.," said the Mets Avenue Twitter account.

"Oh God. Just realized he's given the Yankees and their fans even more ammo against us next year," said one Blue Jays fan.

"Damn… Vladdy woke up today and chose violence lol. Vladdy is a legend. This man deserves and needs a long-term contract extension," said another Blue Jays fan who clearly views the quotes differently than his counterpart above.

"Hey Vladdy remember when we ended your season in 2021 and then we won the AL East in your house in 2022 to make you play in the wild card where you got swept and you went 1-8 with no XBH? You remember that?" countered a Yankees fan.

The 2023 AL East race might have just gotten a lot more interesting.