Warriors Owner Has 'Standing Offer' To Buy A's: Sports World Reacts

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: (L-R) Jay-Z, Beyonce, Nicole Curran and Joseph S. Lacob attend Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Since purchasing the Golden State Warriors in 2010, Joe Lacob has established himself as one of the most successful owners in American sports.

He previously had his eyes on another California franchise.

According to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, Lacob said he attempted to purchase the A's from Stephen Schott. However, Bud Selig, then MLB's commissioner, instead awarded the franchise to John Fisher and college fraternity brother Lew Wolff in 2005.

Lacob said the deal was "just taken away from me," and he believes he would have built a new stadium in Oakland by now if awarded the team.

While he's since watched his Warriors win four championships, the last while playing in a new state-of-the-art complex, Lacob has not lost interest in purchasing the struggling MLB organization.

"I’ve had a standing offer to buy the A’s from John Fisher for I don’t even know how long. Over a decade," Lacob said. "It’s up to him; it’s his business."

That's tough news to hear for A's fans. While the team once succeeded in spite of its frugality, Oakland currently has an MLB-low 29 wins with baseball's second-lowest payroll. There's also frequent speculation of the club relocating to Las Vegas.

Fans can only imagine how much different things could be if the A's had an owner such as Lacob who was willing to spend money on a winning product without looking to move the team.

Following Shea's report, fans are blaming Selig for picking the wrong bidding group.

Perhaps it's not too late if Fisher ever decides to accept that standing offer, but he's conveyed no desire o anytime soon.