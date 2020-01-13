The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect Dies At 23

A general view of the Washington Nationals stadium.WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: A general view in the third inning of the Washington Nationals and New York Mets game at Nationals Park on July 20, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The month of January hasn’t been a good one for Major League Baseball. In a heartbreaking statement on Monday, the Washington Nationals revealed that one of their young players tragically passed away.

The team announced that 23-year-old pitching prospect Fausto Segura lost his life over the weekend. Washington praised Segura for being beloved by everyone in the organization, and extended sympathies to his family and loved ones.

The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura…

He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came into contact with throughout our organization.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief.

According to Sports Illustrated, Segura lost his life in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Segura spent the 2019 season with the Auburn Doubledays, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.21 earned run average.

Minor League Baseball also expressed their sympathies for Segura’s passing.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Segura’s friends and family.


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.