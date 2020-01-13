Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect Dies At 23

The month of January hasn’t been a good one for Major League Baseball. In a heartbreaking statement on Monday, the Washington Nationals revealed that one of their young players tragically passed away.

The team announced that 23-year-old pitching prospect Fausto Segura lost his life over the weekend. Washington praised Segura for being beloved by everyone in the organization, and extended sympathies to his family and loved ones.

The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura… He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came into contact with throughout our organization. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief.

According to Sports Illustrated, Segura lost his life in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Segura spent the 2019 season with the Auburn Doubledays, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.21 earned run average.

Minor League Baseball also expressed their sympathies for Segura’s passing.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Segura’s friends and family.