Washington Nationals Release Official Statement On Mets Series

One of today’s most highly anticipated MLB Opening Day games is officially off. The New York Mets were set to open their season at the Washington Nationals at 7:09 p.m. ET tonight.

The Nationals have had COVID-19 issues in recent days. A player tested positive on Wednesday, prompting four other players and one staff member to be put into quarantine due to contact tracing. Now, it appears that the team has another positive test, stemming from the current outbreak.

As a result, today’s game has been postponed, and will not be made up on tomorrow’s off-day for the teams. The Nationals officially announced the decision moments ago, citing “an abundance of caution.”

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the earliest possible opener for the Mets and Nationals is now on Saturday. That game, which was set to be the second of the year, is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Of course, it all depends on how things turn out with the Washington Nationals’ continued testing and tracing.

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets are also scheduled to play on Sunday. The Mets head to Philadelphia for a three-game series with the Phillies from April 5-7, before their April 8 home opener against the Miami Marlins, the first of a three-game NL East series.

The Nats are scheduled to host the Atlanta Braves in a three game series from April 5-7.

This unfortunate news is a pretty sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still around. Hopefully these issues start to dwindle as we get into the season, and more players and people in general get vaccinated, but for now, staying vigilant about battling the virus is incredibly important.

