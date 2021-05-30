Watch: Adorable Moment At Dodgers vs. Giants Game

Negative things usually get tons of attention in sports, but every now and then there’s a moment that absolutely pulls at the heartstrings.

That moment today came during today’s MLB tilt between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. And it was absolutely adorable.

Before the bottom of the seventh inning with Giants leading 9-4, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski handed a ball to a young Giants fan, much to the delight of the crowd. But that young fan quickly stole the show.

The child turned to the woman sitting next to him and offered her the ball. Though she initially seemed reluctant to accept it, the young fan was insistent and put it in her hand. She tried to give it back, but the young fan just would not accept it.

Mike Yastrzemski hands a ball to a young Giants fans and the kid gives it to the girl next to him like a true gentleman pic.twitter.com/JHLmQ5YgKO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 30, 2021

While many of the comments have been praising the scene for how adorable it is, others have found something else.

A lot of people noticed that the boy gave the ball to the girl right in front of the man she was sitting with. The comments have been pretty ruthless.

“hey bro you can’t be stealing my chick like that,” one fan joked.

“Boyfriend looks jealous. Already looking up kids social media account,” wrote another.

“Boyfriend should just dip at this point. Kid won,” a third said.

As bad as we may feel for the boyfriend, that was a pretty cool moment for everyone involved.