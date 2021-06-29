Earlier: Los Angeles Angels right-hander Dylan Bundy left his outing against the New York Yankees Monday evening for an unusual reason.

Bundy got off to a rough start in the Bronx. He somehow avoided disaster in the bottom of the first. Two runners got aboard with no outs, but Bundy allowed just one run. It only got worse in the second, though.

The right-hander gave up a solo shot to Gio Urshela, tying the game at two runs apiece in the process. That wasn’t even the worst part of the inning for Bundy.

In the latter-half of the bottom of the second, Bundy vomited behind the mound. He was quickly taken off the field and replaced by Angels reliever Jose Suarez.

And now he's out of the game. They say you always see something you've never seen… — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 28, 2021

We are certainly hoping Dylan Bundy’s okay. Some are speculating the right-hander was simply struggling with the heat and humidity on the East Coast this evening.

Whatever the reason may be, we’re sending our thoughts Bundy’s way.

Warning: this is not for the faint of heart.

This heat is not good. pic.twitter.com/LDb8XX4x4P — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) June 29, 2021

The Angels and Yankees, meanwhile, are locked in a 2-2 ball-game. Los Angeles got on the board first when superstar Shohei Ohtani took Michael King deep to right center field. The Angels then tacked on another run, thanks to an RBI double from Jared Walsh.

The Yankees didn’t take long to respond. Gary Sanchez drove home DJ LeMahieu on an RBI groundout double in the bottom of the first. Urshela then took Bundy to left field with a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

Tune into MLB Network to catch the rest of the action between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees.

Update: The Angels announced that Bundy did indeed leave the game due to heat exhaustion.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Dylan Bundy left tonight's game due to heat exhaustion. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 29, 2021

Hopefully he’s feeling better.