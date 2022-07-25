Watch: Awkward MLB Broadcaster Mistake Is Going Viral

ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 2: A general view of Busch Stadium during the eighth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

An MLB analyst made an unfortunate error he probably wants back.

Over the weekend, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas wore a cowboy hat while speaking to reporters. That reminded TV commentator Al Hrabosky of Anchorman.

He asked which character donned the cowboy hat alongside Ron Jeremy. Host Alexa Datt laughed at the gaffe before Hrabosky realized he meant to say Ron Burgundy.

That's why Ron Burgundy always read whatever the prompter said. But to be fair, his on-air blunder was worse.

Hrabosky was thinking of Champ Kind, KVWN's sports reporter played by David Koechner in the classic comedy.

Confusing Will Ferrell's iconic fictional character with an adult-film star was an honest mistake. Mikolas, meanwhile, intentionally made questionable remarks while wearing his cowboy hat.

In response to unvaccinated star teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado not traveling to Toronto this week, the pitcher said he wish he didn't receive his COVID-19 vaccine.

The St. Louis broadcast did its back to stay classy and move past the slip-up. Hopefully Hrabosky will remember Brick Tamland and Brian Fantana if a bench-clearing brawl makes him think of Anchorman again.