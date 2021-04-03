Watch: Benches Clear During Saturday Afternoon MLB Game

Major League Baseball made its returns to fields and televisions around the country earlier this week with Opening Day on April 1.

It didn’t take very long for the baseball world to see the first benches clearing “brawl” of the 2021 season. The fracas occurred during a bout between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds.

Of course, the divisional opponents know each other well and that likely had something to do with today’s actions. In the fourth inning, Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford threw an errant pitch that got away from catcher Yadier Molina.

The ball raced to the backstop and Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos took that opportunity to break for home plate. He beat out the throw from Molina to Woodford for the seventh run of the game for the Reds.

Castellanos then jumped up and flexed on the Cardinals pitcher, which sparked an immediate reaction from Molina.

Eventually both dugouts came running onto the field.

Check it out.

It’s been a rough game for the Cardinals, who currently face an 8-2 deficit late in the game. Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright was chased out of the game before even reaching the third inning.

He gave up six runs on seven hits before Woodford came in to relieve him.