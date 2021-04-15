Watch: Benches Clear In White Sox vs. Indians Game

Today’s early season matchup between AL Central rivals is getting chippy. The Indians and White Sox have cleared the benches in Chicago.

The drama started in the bottom of the first inning. With leadoff hitter Tim Anderson on first base, White Sox right fielder and No. 2 hitter Adam Eaton singled to right field, with Anderson going all the way to third.

Eaton tried to make it to second base on the throw and was originally called safe. However, he was called out when his hand came free after Cleveland shortstop Andres Gimenez appeared to accidentally jostle him off the base.

Eaton immediately took exception to the call and to Gimenez’s actions, protesting to the ump while shoving the Indians’ infielder. The two then got into it and the benches and bullpens cleared.

Check it out.

Adam Eaton is mad as heck.pic.twitter.com/hITNqu9y6e — . (@_CoronaLime_) April 15, 2021

Pretty wild to see things get that heated over what seems like such an innocuous play. That’s baseball sometimes though.

No one was ejected after this brouhaha. The White Sox currently lead the Indians 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.