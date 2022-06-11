Watch: Braves Star Ronald Acuna Uses LeBron-Inspired Celebration After Leadoff Homer

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during the Grapefruit League spring training game at Champion Stadium on March 12, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ronald Acuna Jr. started this Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirate in style, hitting a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning. It's his sixth homer of the season.

The only thing better than Acuna's leadoff homer was his celebration in the dugout.

Acuna decided to channel his inner LeBron James, performing the famous chalk toss celebration with his teammates.

Thankfully, the camera crew for Bally Sports caught this celebration.

This isn't the first time we've seen an athlete use James' chalk toss celebration, and it probably won't be the last either.

Acuna, who suffered an ACL tear during the 2021 season, has looked awfully good this season. He came into this weekend with a .319 batting average.

If the Braves are going to contend for another NL East title this season, they'll need Acuna to keep performing at an elite level.