Watch: Brewers OF Christian Yelich Makes Incredible Diving Catch

Christian Yelich hasn’t been too effective at the plate this season, but the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has found other ways to make an impact for his ballclub.

On Saturday afternoon, Yelich proved why he’s a former Gold Glove winner by flashing the leather against the Washington Nationals.

During the bottom of the first inning of this afternoon’s Brewers-Nationals game, Yelich made an exceptional catch in left field. He legitimately stole an extra-base hit from Josh Bell.

Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta certainly appreciated that catch from Yelich. The 24-year-old star quickly showed his support for Yelich after the play was made.

Here’s the catch that Yelich made against the Nationals:

Yelich has been dealing with some back-related issues this season, but he looked just fine on that play.

When he’s at full strength, Yelich is one of the best all-around players in the MLB. He was named the National League MVP in 2018, as he finished the year with a .326 batting average, 36 home runs and 110 RBI.

Yelich followed up his MVP season with another strong showing in 2019. Unfortunately, a fractured kneecap prematurely ended his season.

In 18 games this season, Yelich has a .246 average, one home run and four RBI. Hopefully, we’ll see him return to his MVP form at some point this year.