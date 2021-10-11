Watch: Chipper Jones Has Embarrassing Moment At Playoff Game

Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones is in attendance for today’s playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers. But while watching his team try to top the Brewers to reach the NLCS, he had a fairly embarrassing moment.

Early in the game, a pop fly ball from the Brewers drifted into the stands, right where the Braves legend was sitting. Chipper tried to catch the ball, but couldn’t quite get a hand on it.

Whether it was the sun in his eyes, the lack of a glove or just poor hand-eye coordination, Jones couldn’t bring in the ball. It bounced off his hands and into the seats behind him instead.

Plenty of baseball fans got a big laugh out of Jones’ embarrassing moment. Some believe that’s going to make the “C’mon Man” segment of Monday Night Football tonight.

Chipper Jones dropped a routine pop fly. Very embarrassing for old Larry pic.twitter.com/LretuokFqG — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 11, 2021

“Andruw Jones was next to him. Gotta expect one of the all-time best center fielders to call off a 3rd baseman,” one fan joked.

“Did Chipper Jones just find a way onto #cmonman tonight @espn,” another asked.

“The Braves dugout will never let @RealCJ10 hear the end of this,” wrote a third fan.

Chipper Jones played 19 seasons for the Atlanta Braves, winning the World Series in 1995, MVP in 1999 and making eight All-Star appearances. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2018.

This definitely wasn’t one of Chipper’s all-time highlight moments though.