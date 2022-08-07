Watch: Controversial Call Ends Blue Jays vs. Twins Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: A general view as Eddie Rosario #20 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 28, 2019 at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 5-3. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

A replay review led to a pivotal reversal in Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays.

Blue Jays outfielder Whit Merrifield got called out at home plate in the top of the 10th inning. However, a review overturned the call, determining Twins catcher Gary Sanchez committed catcher's interference by blocking home plate.

That proved to be the game-winning run in Toronto's 3-2 victory.

After the call, an irate Rocco Baldelli threw his cap in disgust and shouted at the umpires. Minnesota's manager called the call "beyond embarrassing" during the post-game press conference.

"It's completely unacceptable," Baldelli told reporters. "I can't even believe I'm sitting here talking to you guys about this right now. It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring, in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball. I think it was pathetic."

Baldelli argued that MLB has rarely enforced the rule. He said the umpires made the right call before the replay center in New York overturned the play.

It's a potentially costly loss for the Twins, who now lead the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox by just one and two games, respectively, in the AL Central. Both division adversaries won on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays improved to 60-48 and bolstered their edge for the AL's top wild-card spot.

The Twins must refocus before traveling to Los Angeles for two games against the Dodgers and three games against the Angels.