Watch: Dansby Swanson With A Very Painful Slide

Dansby Swanson tightens his glove.ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to Game 4 of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers kicked off.

Milwaukee took the first game of the series, but Atlanta bounced back with two straight wins to take a commanding 2-1 lead in the series. The Braves entered tonight’s game as the favorite and the offense nearly got rolling right away.

Star infielder Dansby Swanson found himself on third base in the bottom of the first inning. He got to third base in a very painful way, though.

Swanson hit a ground rule double to get on base as the team’s leadoff hitter. A fly ball from Freddie Freeman allowed Swanson to get another base, but his slide into third didn’t exactly go as planned.

As he was running for third, Swanson started his slide a little too early and ended up eating plenty of dirt on his way to the base.

Check it out.

Swanson got his right arm trapped underneath him, which stopped all of his momentum. His face went right into the dirt and he appears to have a gash on his nose as a result.

To add to the pain, the Braves weren’t able to score in the inning so his pain was all for nothing.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.