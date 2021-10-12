Watch: Dansby Swanson With A Very Painful Slide

On Tuesday afternoon, Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers kicked off.

Milwaukee took the first game of the series, but Atlanta bounced back with two straight wins to take a commanding 2-1 lead in the series. The Braves entered tonight’s game as the favorite and the offense nearly got rolling right away.

Star infielder Dansby Swanson found himself on third base in the bottom of the first inning. He got to third base in a very painful way, though.

Swanson hit a ground rule double to get on base as the team’s leadoff hitter. A fly ball from Freddie Freeman allowed Swanson to get another base, but his slide into third didn’t exactly go as planned.

As he was running for third, Swanson started his slide a little too early and ended up eating plenty of dirt on his way to the base.

Check it out.

Dansby Swanson has some battle scars on his face after this slide pic.twitter.com/F83fiUeC1r — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 12, 2021

Swanson got his right arm trapped underneath him, which stopped all of his momentum. His face went right into the dirt and he appears to have a gash on his nose as a result.

To add to the pain, the Braves weren’t able to score in the inning so his pain was all for nothing.