Watch David Ortiz's Daughter Sing National Anthem At Hall Of Fame

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Today is a special day for David Ortiz and not just because the former Red Sox star is being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Before he and his fellow honorees even had the chance to speak this afternoon, Ortiz's daughter Alex sang the national anthem in Cooperstown.

She did a tremendous job too, if you ask us.

Three years ago, Alexandra Ortiz enrolled at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. and her Instagram profile lists her as a musician and producer.

Certainly seems like she's in the right field. What an awesome moment for father and daughter.

David Ortiz retired from MLB following the 2016 season. He is one of seven men comprising this year's Hall of Fame class.