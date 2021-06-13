Watch: Detroit Tigers Pitcher Vomits While On The Mound

Whether it be nerves or a stomach bug, we’ve seen plenty of instances of athletes vomiting during play. One of those instances occurred during the Detroit Tigers’ ball-game versus the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Detroit sent reliever Beau Burrows to the mound in the top of the fourth with the Tigers already trailing 8-2. Burrows retired all three batters he faced in the fourth, but it went all downhill from there.

The fifth inning was a nightmare for the 24-year-old. He allowed five runs and threw a total of 50 pitches in under two innings of work. To make matters worse, the hot sun got the best of him.

With two runners on and Yermin Mercedes at the plate, Burrows had a look of distress, turned toward the outfield and vomited. The Tigers pulled him from the game thereafter. If you’ve got the stomach for it, take a look in the video below.

The Tigers have thrown 197 pitches, they're down 13-2 now, and a pitcher puked on the mound 🤮 pic.twitter.com/fsRaFIkzqG — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) June 12, 2021

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters after the game Beau Burrows started feeling “sick” and a “little lightheaded” before puking in the top of the fifth inning.

“I think he threw up maybe a couple times,” Hinch said, via MLive Media Group. “I didn’t stick around on the mound long enough to check it out. He said he was feeling sick, a little lightheaded. We immediately brought him out. He had thrown a lot of pitches that inning.”

It’s safe to say this is a Saturday Beau Burrows is going to want to forget. Following his outing on Saturday, the Tigers optioned him down to Triple-A Toledo. Talk about adding insult to injury.