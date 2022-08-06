Watch: Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Friday's Game

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 02: Broadcaster Vin Scully waves to the crowd during the seventh inning between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on October 2, 2016 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Earlier this week, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94. On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers honored him with a pregame ceremony.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared some beautiful words for Scully before the game started. He ended with his speech with Scully's famous line: "It's time for Dodger baseball."

Roberts then asked the fans at Dodger Stadium to shout Scully's iconic line together.

It was a heartwarming scene that might just make you shed a tear.

Following the Dodgers' victory on Friday night, Roberts expressed his appreciation for Scully.

"Vin, as he's looking down on us right now, well, he hated the spotlight on him," Roberts said, via ESPN. "Well, this is going to be a very uncomfortable moment right now, but he deserves it. Vin was a man of character and integrity and class, a true gentleman. He wasn't just a Dodger. He loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about."

The Dodgers will try their very best to win a World Series title in honor of Scully this season.