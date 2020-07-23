Video: Dr. Fauci Throws Wild First Pitch Before Nats-Yankees

Dr. Anthony Fauci had some trouble with his first pitch before tonight’s MLB season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees.

All in all, Fauci’s ceremonial toss could have gone better. Throwing from in front of the mound, the onetime Regis High School basketball captain’s pitch landed near the first-base line.

We’re gonna give the good Doctor a break here though. He’s five months shy of his 80th birthday, and as the director of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, he’s got a lot more important things to worry about than throwing a baseball.

The throw wasn’t good, but at least he’s got some excuses for it.

Anthony Fauci, First Pitch Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/QxszDQJDuu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020

Wild pitch aside, tonight had to be fun for Dr. Fauci. He’s a diehard Washington Nationals fan, and he got to be in the building and throw out the first pitch as the team celebrated its 2019 World Series title.

There’s no fans at Nationals Park tonight, but there are two of the best teams in baseball, and two of the best starting pitchers in Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole. Things could be worse.

With Dr. Fauci’s first pitch out of the way, you can now catch Nats-Yankees on ESPN right now.