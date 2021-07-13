Watch: Fan Has Massive Fall Trying To Catch Home Run Derby Ball

Baseball’s Home Run Derby is without a doubt one of the best All-Star events in sports. One fan got a little too ambitious trying to catch a home-run ball during Monday night’s showing, though.

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini got the party started with 24 blasts, one of which traveled 496 feet. It was a tough act to follow for Oakland Athletics first baseman and three-seed Matt Olson, but he didn’t go down without a fight.

Olson made it interesting, hitting 23 homers and sending one final pitch just foul in what could’ve been the game-tying score. Regardless, it was a dramatic finish to the first-round matchup.

During Olson’s performance, one fan did his best to catch a home-run ball, but put himself in danger while doing so. The fan reached over a tunnel fence before taking a nasty fall.

Luckily, the fan didn’t appear to land on his head. He rolled his way into the fall before popping up. Take a look below.

Something tells us this specific fan isn’t going to take any more risks while trying to catch a home-run ball. He shouldn’t. He almost got seriously hurt. But we admire his effort.

The Home Run Derby is still one of the best events in sports. This year, in particular, has garnered massive excitement, mostly because of Shohei Ohtani. The Angels slugger has blasted 33 home runs so far this season, which is best in Major League Baseball.

Believe it or not, Ohtani will be the AL’s starting pitcher and bat leadoff in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. You can also watch him compete in the Home Run Derby right now on ESPN.