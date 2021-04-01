The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Fan Tries To Steal Ball From Aaron Judge’s Glove

New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge celebrating after a win.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Oakland Athletics by a score of 7-2 to win the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge got more than he bargained while catching a pop up down the line today.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Judge made a play in foul territory to close out the inning. As he secured the ball and tried to jog in toward the infield, an overzealous fan tried to rip it out of his glove.

The young man, who was a Yankee fan, eventually backed off, but Judge was (rightfully) annoyed.

Can’t blame the big fella for being angry here. Why is a fan interfering like this, especially with a player on his favorite team?

If the fan made contact with the ball and prevented an out from being recorded, it could have been disastrous.

Currently, Judge and the Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning. You can catch the ending on ESPN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.