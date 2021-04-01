Watch: Fan Tries To Steal Ball From Aaron Judge’s Glove

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge got more than he bargained while catching a pop up down the line today.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Judge made a play in foul territory to close out the inning. As he secured the ball and tried to jog in toward the infield, an overzealous fan tried to rip it out of his glove.

The young man, who was a Yankee fan, eventually backed off, but Judge was (rightfully) annoyed.

Fan tries to steal ball from Judge. Judge gets pissed pic.twitter.com/B0FynpKT2H — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) April 1, 2021

Can’t blame the big fella for being angry here. Why is a fan interfering like this, especially with a player on his favorite team?

If the fan made contact with the ball and prevented an out from being recorded, it could have been disastrous.

Currently, Judge and the Yankees trail the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning. You can catch the ending on ESPN.