Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr’s Spring Training Home Run Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball officially made its return to televisions around the country with Spring Training in full swing.

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the hottest young stars in the game made headlines with a blast to deep left field. San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.

Tatis Jr. sent a pitch over the left field fence and into a crowd of fans waiting on the hill. The grand slam gave the Padres a five-run second inning and a 6-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Check out the hit.

Earlier this offseason, the 22-year-old shortstop agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract extension with the Padres. It’s one of the longest contract extensions in sports history – handed out to one of the youngest players in the game.

Immediately after the extension, ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan said the deal struck him because of how young Tatis is.

“What gets me most about Tatis’ $340M extension is how young he is. He turned 22 a month ago,” Passan said on Twitter. “Mike Trout signed his megadeal at 27. Same with Mookie Betts. For the Padres to commit this before Tatis even reached arbitration is staggering. With no-trade clause, a true commitment.”

While this is just the first year of the contract extension, Tatis Jr. is off to a pretty nice start.