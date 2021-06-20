Watch: Baby Shark Is Officially Back At Nationals Park

As Gerardo Parra returns to the Washington Nationals, so does “Baby Shark” return to Nationals Park.

Parra, a veteran outfielder, is back with the Nats after spending the 2020 season in Japan. He was called up this weekend and doubled in his first at-bat back this afternoon.

During the team’s run to a World Series title two years ago, Parra and his walk-up song “Baby Shark” became a rallying cry for the Nationals and their fans. With a big crowd in attendance this afternoon, you can imagine the reaction the song got when Parra stepped into the box.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine it. The video is below.

And for the first time since 2019 … we present Baby Shark at Nationals Park. And he doubled! pic.twitter.com/UD8FlWgHR1 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) June 20, 2021

The “Baby Shark” phenomenon was part of the Nationals’ improbably turnaround in 2019. After starting 19-31, the team got red-hot, finishing 93-69 and going from the Wild Card Game to a World Series win.

Washington is going to need a similar type of run to make the postseason this year. If they hang on and beat the New York Mets today, the Nats will be 33-36 on the season.

We’ll have to see if there’s still some “Baby Shark” magic left.