Watch: Giancarlo Stanton Hit A Crazy Home Run Tonight

Giancarlo Stanton hit his first home run of the 2021 season tonight, and he certainly made it count.

The New York Yankees slugger, who actually heard some boos from impatient fans over the weekend, blasted a 471-foot grand slam to left center field in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

Stanton’s homer was his first hit of the season and made the score 6-0, breaking the game wide-open. Orioles reliever Shawn Armstrong surrendered the blast, grooving a 92-mile-per-hour fastball on an 0-1 count.

When you do that, Stanton is almost always going to make you pay for your mistake.

Giancarlo Stanton sends this homer 471 feet 😮 (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/cgNIAkO1fH — Stadium (@Stadium) April 6, 2021

Stanton has shown off his immense power in three-plus years with the Yankees, but injuries have limited him to just 41 regular season games the last two seasons.

However, after playing in only 23 of a possible 60 contests in 2020, Stanton exploded in the postseason. In seven games against the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays, the hulking outfielder/designated hitter went 8-for-26 with six home runs, seven runs scored and 13 RBI.

If Stanton can find that form this season–and stay healthy–he could be in line for his best campaign as a Yankee.