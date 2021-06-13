Watch: Ian Rapoport Throws Out First Pitch On Sunday

Covering the NFL is Ian Rapoport’s profession, but one of the longtime NFL Network insider’s hobbies is being a baseball fan.

More specifically, Rapoport is a diehard New York Mets supporter. Considering that fact, today must have been an incredibly special afternoon for Westchester County native.

Rapoport had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch before Sunday’s Mets-Padres game at Citi Field. Despite some good-natured ribbing from his colleagues beforehand, it looks like he handled himself well.

Talkin’ Giants podcaster Justin Penik is at Citi Field today, and he took footage of Rapoport’s pregame toss. While the 41-year-old didn’t throw from the regulation mound, he did throw a fairly accurate ball.

Ian Rapoport with the first pitch! Exciting! pic.twitter.com/ej3zPbEVic — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) June 13, 2021

We’ve certainly seen plenty of worse first pitches over the years, so a tip of the cap to Rap Sheet, who called the opportunity a “bucket list” item. His wife was able to serve as his personal catcher.

Bucket list item — ✅ A little nervous. But nailed it. Was fun to have @TheBanktress out to catch my first pitch. Let’s go @Mets! pic.twitter.com/rRZ29OalnI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2021

Rapoport’s beloved Mets are looking for their fourth-straight win and a series sweep of the Padres this afternoon in Queens. So far, they trail 1-0 in the top of the first.