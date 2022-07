A minor league baseball team made arguably the play of the year in the field this weekend.

The Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, made an incredible defensive stop this weekend.

Two Bees infielders combined to record a putout at first base against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Check it out:

It doesn't get much cooler than that in the infield.

Well done, Salt Lake.