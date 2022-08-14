Watch: MLB Perfect Game Broken Up On 1st Pitch Of 9th Inning

ST PETERSBURG, FL - MARCH 29: Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen just missed making history at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon.

Rasmussen, making his 20th start of the season, was perfect through the first eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Unfortunately, his bid for the 24th perfect game in MLB history was broken up on the first pitch of the ninth frame.

Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo doubled inside the third base bag to snap the perfect game and the no-hitter. After Rasmussen got the next batter out, Mateo would score on a wild pitch.

Even though he wasn't able to finish the job, Rasmussen's exceptional effort was rewarded with a standing ovation.

Rasmussen's final line was 8.1 innings pitched, one hit, one earned run and seven strikeouts on 87 pitches. He earned the win to move to 7-4 on the season, and Jason Adam got the final two outs to secure his sixth save.

With the victory, the Rays won the season series against their American League East rivals 10-9. That's critical, because Tampa Bay owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore could have major seeding implications come playoff time.

The Rays are now 60-53 on the season and hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League.